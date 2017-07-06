Cousin Turns Himself In After Deadly Shooting At Tulsa Fireworks Stand

A person of interest in the fatal shooting at a Tulsa fireworks stand on July 4 turned himself into authorities Thursday afternoon.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is interviewing Jack Ulrich, cousin of the 15-year-old boy who was killed during the fireworks stand robbery. Deputies have been searching for him since Jake Ulrich's death.

TCSO Public Information Officer Casey Roebuck said Jack Ulrich is not in custody because there isn't a warrant for his arrest at this time.

The robbery and shooting took place near Charles Page and 65th West Avenue at Johnny Mize's fireworks stand on the morning of July 4, 2017. Mize said Jake and Jack Ulrich grabbed a $600 box of fireworks and ran, firing a gun at Mize's son who was chasing them.

Deputies said Johnny Mize Jr, who was also armed, shot back at the pair as they drove away in a truck. Deputies found 15-year-old Jake Ulrich slumped in the truck's passenger seat.

Jack Ulrich was last spotted running from the abandoned truck. Authorities said he likely had the gun as it wasn't recovered at the scene.