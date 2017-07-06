GRDA Starting An 'Adopt A Shoreline' Program

The Grand River Dam Authority is starting an “Adopt A Shoreline” program.

The agency realized the need for a consistent cleanup initiative after routine aerial surveys of Grand Lake, according to GRDA Superintendent of Shoreline Enforcement, Scott Horton.

“The goal is to divide the shoreline into 10 zones,” said Horton. “There will be a coordinator for each zone, and they will organize their volunteer team to clean up their adopted shoreline areas.”

Horton said this program is patterned after a very successful one already in place on Lake of the Ozarks.

“I’m very excited about this program. I think it will be a tremendous benefit to the lake area and will allow us to preserve the beauty of the Grand shoreline,” said Horton.

To support the program, the GRDA is currently developing a special “Adopt A Shoreline” website that is expected to launch later this summer. There will be more information available soon.