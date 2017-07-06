Tulsa Man Pleads Not Guilty To Abuse, Neglect Of Shaken Baby - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Pleads Not Guilty To Abuse, Neglect Of Shaken Baby

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A child is recovering after police say his mother's boyfriend shook him.

Chelsey Marshall says Comorion Marshall is almost back to the health he had before he was violently shaken.

3/6/2017 Related Story: Mother Of Shaken Tulsa Baby Says Son Still In Critical Condition

Ganey Fairley has pleaded not guilty of child abuse and child neglect.

He is due in court in September.
 

