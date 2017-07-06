EMSA Issues Heat Alert In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

EMSA Issues Heat Alert In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

EMSA issued a heat alert in Tulsa after responding to five suspected heat-related calls in a 24-hour period.

The agency urges people to take precautions to stay safe:

  • Keep fluids accessible
  • Drink plenty of water before going outdoors and during outdoor time
  • Limit outdoor time
  • Take frequent breaks in shade or indoors, especially during sporting events and while doing yard work
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks
  • Avoid alcohol and caffeine
  • If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day
  • Don’t limit your air conditioning
  • Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors
  • Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity

The five patients included: a 12-year-old year old boy; a 52-year-old man; a 30-year-old man; a 32-year-old man and a woman, whose age wasn't specified.

Three patients were transported to a local hospital, including the 12-year-old who was transported from the Alsuma Soccer Complex, according to a news release.

The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope
102 N. Denver Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
24/7

Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station
2401 Charles Page Blvd.
Tulsa OK 74127
8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dennis R. Neill Equality Center
621 East 4th Street
Tulsa, OK 74120
Noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week

John 3:16 Mission
506 N. Cheyenne
Tulsa, Okla. 74103
24/7

Senior Nutrition sites throughout the Tulsa area are also available as cooling stations.

Dial 211 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 211 for more information on applying for a free, loaned air conditioning unit.

