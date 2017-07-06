EMSA Issues Heat Alert In Tulsa

EMSA issued a heat alert in Tulsa after responding to five suspected heat-related calls in a 24-hour period.

The agency urges people to take precautions to stay safe:

Keep fluids accessible

Drink plenty of water before going outdoors and during outdoor time

Limit outdoor time

Take frequent breaks in shade or indoors, especially during sporting events and while doing yard work

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day

Don’t limit your air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity

The five patients included: a 12-year-old year old boy; a 52-year-old man; a 30-year-old man; a 32-year-old man and a woman, whose age wasn't specified.

Three patients were transported to a local hospital, including the 12-year-old who was transported from the Alsuma Soccer Complex, according to a news release.

The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7

Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 East 4th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week

John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7

Senior Nutrition sites throughout the Tulsa area are also available as cooling stations.

Dial 211 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 211 for more information on applying for a free, loaned air conditioning unit.