Driver Sought After Police Find Guns During Tulsa Traffic Stop

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are trying to find out why a driver ran off after officers found several handguns inside his car during a traffic stop early Friday.

Officers said just after 1:45 a.m. they pulled a car over for driving with their brights on in the 2500 block of South Garnett.

When they went talk with the driver, an officer noticed the handguns on the back floorboard and asked the driver to step out of the car.  He did, but then ran across the street to some condos.

Police chased after him, but lost sight of him in the condominium complex.

Sgt. Brandon Smith says an officer found an Oklahoma ID card in the car and identified the 20-year-old driver.

Police say no warrants were found in the driver's name, so they're not sure why he ran.

Two passengers who remained in the car during the traffic stop were taken into custody and questioned.

