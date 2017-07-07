Expansion Planned For Broken Arrow Park

The City of Broken Arrow is planning to expand the softball fields at the events park on the south side of town.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD pilot Will Kavanagh flew over the park on Thursday.

The city council approved a contract to design softball fields located east of the NSU campus and the Creek Turnpike.

Those plans include concession stands, new parking, lights, and other things needed to improve tournaments at the park.

Voters approved the project as part of the 2014 general obligation bond issue.