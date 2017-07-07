Cleveland Man Reunited With Dog That Disappeared Nearly 3 Years - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cleveland Man Reunited With Dog That Disappeared Nearly 3 Years Ago

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma -

It's the moment Grant Krotzer thought would never come.

“He's my buddy,” said Krotzer.

He and his chocolate lab, Mousse, reunited after nearly three years, and it's clear the two picked up right where they left off.

“I just never would have imagined we'd be sitting here playing fetch again,” said Krotzer.

Mousse and his best dog buddy, Cowboy, a yellow lab, disappeared in October of 2014 from his parent's house.

He and his mom, Kay Lynn Krotzer, searched for the dogs for months.

“Driving all over Pawnee County and Osage County calling their names,” Kay Lynn stated. “Posted it on Facebook, called all the shelters in a three-county area.                     

The family's not sure what happened to Mousse three years ago; they think he took off somewhere in the woods. And of course, at the time, they had the worst-case scenario in their minds.

“I thought some coyotes got them and killed them both or some hunters shot them,” Kay Lynn recalled. “It took me a long time to get over that.

Grant's thought was: “He's long gone or in the woods dead.”

Then, the phone rang Thursday afternoon. Mousse had been found in Tulsa.

“Just overwhelmed,” Grant stated. “I kind of got teary-eyed.”

The staff at Tulsa Animal Welfare scanned Mousse's microchip to find Grant.

“Really more of a shock value,” he said. “There's no way. This can't be, especially in Tulsa.”

Grant couldn't get to Tulsa quick enough.

And then it was time to surprise his mom.

“I looked down and saw him and I said, 'Is that Mousse?" He said, 'Yeah.’ And that's when I just lost it because I could just not believe almost three years later we had our dog back,” said Kay Lynn. 

With Mousse’s return, there’s a restored hope that Cowboy will also find his way back. The only problem, he’s not microchipped.      

“We just put it off and you should never put it off," Kay Lynn said. "You should have your dogs microchipped."

They're not sure where he's been these past few years, but they're glad he's back and healthy. They say whoever had him took care of him.

“Someone's been feeding him because he's a little overweight and his claws have been trimmed,” Grant said.

 That is an answered prayer for the family. 

“I would pray that someone had found them and was treating them good,” Kay Lynn said.

 But Kay Lynn is certain, no one could treat Mousse as good as her family.

"He knows he's home," she added. "He knows he's home."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.