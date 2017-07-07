Victim's Rights Group Calls For Lawmakers To Pass Version Of Marsy's Law In Oklahoma

Victim's rights advocates are calling on local lawmakers to pass a version of Marsy's Law here in Oklahoma.

Marsy's Law would give victims the same rights as those accused and convicted of crimes and receive higher recognition in court.

So crime victims would have an equal say in court during proceedings. Also, would have equal say during the board of parole process where their voice would be heard during the process and the judge or the different groups watching over the criminal justice process at the point would have to consider the victim's perspective when making final decisions.

Victims and their families would also be notified about a change in the incarceration status of the suspect.