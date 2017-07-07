Victim's Rights Group Calls For Lawmakers To Pass Version Of Mar - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Victim's Rights Group Calls For Lawmakers To Pass Version Of Marsy's Law In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Victim's rights advocates are calling on local lawmakers to pass a version of Marsy's Law here in Oklahoma. 

Marsy's Law would give victims the same rights as those accused and convicted of crimes and receive higher recognition in court. 

So crime victims would have an equal say in court during proceedings. Also, would have equal say during the board of parole process where their voice would be heard during the process and the judge or the different groups watching over the criminal justice process at the point would have to consider the victim's perspective when making final decisions. 

Victims and their families would also be notified about a change in the incarceration status of the suspect. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.