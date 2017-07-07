Tulsa Man Killed In Suspected Hate Crime Honored By Local School Library

Khalid Jabara, the Tulsa man killed in a suspected hate crime, received a special honor Friday, marking what would have been his 38th birthday.

After a special dedication, The B'nai Emunah school library now bears Jabara's name.

The library will focus on providing resources that aim to teach acceptance and peace.

"The school teaches acceptance and peace and inclusion, so we were really touched but not surprised they wanted to do something in my brother's honor,” said Victoria Jabara Williams.

The B'nai Emunah pre-school now houses the Khalid Jabara Tikkun Olam Library. The goal is to start young, teaching children peace and diversity.

But Jabara Williams says this new dedication means so much to her family.

In the library's name, there are the words: Tikkun Olam. It's a Jewish concept that means "repair the world."

The area will house children's books and family resources that show ideas of justice, compassion, empathy, diversity and social change.

"Peace begins with me,” said Jabara Williams. “I think hate is learned, so this is a way to counter that cultural sickness."

She says that sense of compassion, empathy and justice weren't there the day her brother lost his life.

“Absolutely, there's anger still if we think about it too much,” she said. “The way he died was just violent and unnecessary."

Since Khalid's murder, support has been coming in from around the city, state, country and world.

This is just one more way to show compassion isn't dead.

"We're hoping this library will grow and serve as a model for others like it in the community,” said Jabara Williams.

Jabara died August 12th of last year. His neighbor is in jail charged with murder, set to go on trial later this year.

The family says they are pushing for tougher legislation for victims of violence and hate crimes.