Slight Chance Of Spotty Showers Sunday As Heat Builds

Rain chances are dwindling and the summer heat is building as we wrap up our weekend.

Spotty showers are possible across far southeastern Oklahoma this morning with a continued warm and muggy air mass in place. Areas of patchy dense fog will also be possible through the mid-morning hours before quickly dissipating.

After a reprieve from the heat Saturday, we’ll heat up more quickly today with highs generally in the low 90s this afternoon along with a steadier south breeze. But again with muggy air in place, our heat index values should climb to near or above 100 by mid-afternoon, so take it easy with your outdoor activities!

A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the peak heating of the mid to late afternoon hours into early this evening, particularly south of Tulsa. Any storm that develops will be capable of gusty winds and locally heavy downpours, although activity should remain very isolated in nature with many of us staying dry.

Rain chances will continue to diminish as we head into the work week, but the heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere. Morning lows will hold in the low to mid 70s overnight, with hotter conditions Monday as highs climb into the mid 90s and heat index values soar closer to the 105 degree mark. Yuck!

A dominant upper-level ridge of high pressure will be strengthening over Oklahoma this week, which is very common this time of year. This will lead to several days of hot and humid weather with afternoon highs well into the 90s all this week and heat index values at times well over 100. It’s that time of year!