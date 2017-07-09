Slight Chance Of Spotty Showers Sunday As Heat Builds

My final blog for KOTV. Have certainly enjoyed the past 24 years here and the feedback from you who have bothered to read my attempts to explain what is going on with our crazy weather has been appreciated..More >>
Hot and humid again Thursday, increasing chances of showers/storms for Friday.More >>
Today looks rather toasty with highs moving into the mid-90s along with southwest surface winds and temperature heat index values nearing 100 to 106.More >>
Our weather will become a little toasty today and tomorrow along with increasing THI values before another chance of thunderstorm activity will arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning and Sunday across eastern Oklahoma.More >>
