TPD Seeks Answers After Woman Shoots Son, Fatally Shoots Herself

A woman is dead after Tulsa Police officers said she shot her son and then turned the gun on herself near 51st and Garnett.

TPD and firefighters responded to a shooting call just after 9 a.m. Sunday, and the incident happened in an area of Tulsa without much commerce and without witnesses.

Before many people were even out of their houses, Tulsa Police were responding to reports of man shot by his mother.

"We received a call for a man trying to flag down traffic here at 55th and Garnett," said Sgt. Jack Walton.

Police and EMSA responded and they found a woman lying motionless in the parking lot in front of The Corn Popper store, and they also found a man - shot - lying on the sidewalk.

"It appeared that he had been shot in the shoulder, and that it had excited through the front of the shoulder," Walton said.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and police said he was awake when he left, but his condition is unknown.

"It turns out his mother, who is the victim that is down in the parking lot, had shot him and then shot herself," Walton said.

Homicide detectives spent the morning documenting the scene. Police said one semi-automatic hand gun was found next to the woman. They also went in and out of a nearby carpet cleaning store.

"Doesn't appear anything happened inside," Walton said.

But, police said they believe the woman works at the carpet cleaning store and they were looking inside for evidence.

"He came out of the business and started flagging down traffic, I don't know if the actual shooting occurred inside the business or outside the business," Walton said.

Police said a woman driving by saw the man waving and stopped and called police. TPD said they are hopeful the woman's son will be able to help them understand what led to the shooting.

Walton said they want to go to the hospital and talk to him, if possible.

Police have not released any names or ages of the people involved. TPD has not given an update on the man's condition.