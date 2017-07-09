TPD Seeks Answers After Woman Shoots Son, Fatally Shoots Herself

Tulsa Police said a woman wounded her son then fatally shot herself Sunday morning near 55th and Garnett Road.More >>
Tulsa Police said a woman wounded her son then fatally shot herself Sunday morning near 55th and Garnett Road.More >>
Tulsa Police said they took a man into custody after he beat the mother of his child and took off with their daughter early Sunday, July 9.More >>
Tulsa Police said they took a man into custody after he beat the mother of his child and took off with their daughter early Sunday, July 9.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on