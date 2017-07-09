Teenage Girl Killed, Five Others Injured In Wreck Outside Cushing

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a high-speed wreck killed a 16-year-old Agra girl and injured five other teenage girls in Payne County early Sunday morning, July 9.

The juveniles, all Cushing and Agra residents, were not identified by name.

A 16-year-old girl was driving a 2013 Kia Optima above the speed limit on 9th Street about 4 miles west of Cushing, according to a collision report. Troopers said the driver turned off the headlights of the car and sped through the intersection at Brethren Road.

The Optima went airborne for a short distance, and the driver lost control once it landed, records show. The car slid into a tree then rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest in a pasture, the investigating trooper said.

The driver and a 16-year-old passenger were treated and released for minor injuries. OHP said they were the only two people in the car wearing safety belts.

Four passengers - girls ages 16 and 17 - were thrown from the vehicle. Three of them were hospitalized in serious condition, and the one 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the condition of the driver before the wreck is under investigation. The cause is listed as exceeding the posted speed limit.