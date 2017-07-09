Tulsa Action Group Holds Forum For House Seat Candidates

The special election to fill House District 75 seat will take place Tuesday.

Ahead of the election, a Tulsa action group held an event to speak directly to the candidates, particularly about plans to improve the state budget.

The group action called the event an "accountability session."

The two candidates campaigning for that House District 75 seat are Karen Gaddis and Tressa Nunley. Gaddis attended, Nunley declined the group's invitation, organizers said.

About 100 people filled the sanctuary at the St. Matthew United Church.

For nearly an hour, organizers asked candidates about how they would improve the state budget and asked about their stand on issues like teacher pay, mental health, immigration and more.

On top of the question, several people with backgrounds in education and corrections shared their stories about how a dwindling budget has negatively impacted those areas.

Organizers said it's important that the candidates vow to keep the communities concerns in mind when they take office.

"We do feel that if we can gather together gather our strength together be voices and advocates for our neighbors who sometimes feel very disempowered in terms of our politics and we really can do something that can change the scope and the director of where our city and state is headed," said Pastor Thomas Hoffman.

For more information, visit the Action Tulsa website.