Fire In Vacant Tulsa Home Endangers Firefighters

The Fire Marshall is investigating how a vacant Tulsa home burned near Admiral and Sheridan overnight. The fire was intense enough to have paramedics standing by on scene.

Fortunately no one was hurt though some firefighters had to pull out for awhile to stay safe. TFD was called to the scene just before 2 a.m.

The house is still standing because firefighters told us it appears to have started in the garage, but there is damage to the rest of the building.

At this point, TFD tells us they do not expect it will be an arson.