Duck Dynasty Star To Speak At Trimble Strong Event Saturday

Al Robertson will have an uplifting message at A Night of Legacy, Trimble said.

A few tickets are still available to Pack the House - A Night of Legacy, hosted by Trimble Strong. Jenks Head Football Coach Allan Trimble said it will be an uplifting night of hope for the whole family featuring Duck Dynasty star Al Robertson.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the ORU Mabee Center.

Alan Robertson is the oldest son of The Duck Commander Phil Robertson and helped his father build up the family business to the dynasty it became. A Night of Legacy will also feature several musical guests including Thompson Square.

Learn More About A Night Of Legacy

The event will raise funds for Coach Trimble, diagnosed with ALS, and the Trimble Strong Foundation. Tickets are $20.

According to Coach Trimble's website: The Trimble Strong Foundation seeks to carry on Coach Trimble’s legacy by supporting those who are called to service through adoption support, ministry and mission support, and by providing college scholarship opportunities for future Christian leaders. It is the goal of The Trimble Strong Foundation to stand alongside the next generation of those who seek to make a positive difference in their community and impact the future for Jesus Christ.

Trimble Strong Foundation website