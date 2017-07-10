Probation, Bogus Checks Division Moved To Tulsa County Courthouse

The Tulsa County District Attorney's said relocating its bogus checks and supervisions department to the county courthouse will save taxpayer money and make it easier to supervision thousands of people.

The DA Supervisions Office is now on the first floor of the Tulsa County Courthouse.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said it was a goal of his since he took office.

"I am proud that we reached this milestone today," he said. “Having the DA Supervision Department in the very same building as the all the misdemeanor and district courts will streamline the process for both business owners and victims of bogus checks, as well as simplify the process for defendants participating in probation."

The group supervises people who are on court-ordered probation and collects their fees. The Bogus Checks team will also move into the new office. They provide bogus check collection services to hundreds of victims - individuals and businesses.

"I call this kind of the intersection of Main and Broadway," Kunzweiler said. "This is probably the busiest section of the entire courthouse."

The Supervision Office was previously located at 201 West 5th Street.

County Commissioner Ron Peters said it will save taxpayers $72,000 annually.