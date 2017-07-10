Jenks Police Officer Dies Of Heart Attack Over Weekend

The family of a Jenks police officer is taking donations after the officer died over the weekend from a heart attack.

Officer Tom Potter was pronounced dead Saturday after suffering a heart attack on June 26, according to a GoFundMe page set up in his memory.

Potter was passionate about being a police officer, according to the Jenks Police Department's Facebook page:

"It's with a heavy heart today that we all say goodbye to one of my officers. Officer Tom Potter was loved by all and will be dearly missed. He realized his dream to become a police officer and was an inspiration to all as he served with such professionalism, honor, and pride. His fellow officers agree it was such an honor and privilege serving with him and I echo their sentiment. Please keep Officer Potter's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. We will provide more information regarding arrangements once they become available. RIP Officer Potter...Chief Arthur and all of the Jenks Police Department Family."