Oklahoma Schools Named Among 'Top 20 Worst Schools In America'

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Four Oklahoma schools unfortunately made it on a list of the Top 20 Worst Schools in America; two in Oklahoma City and two in Tulsa.

The list was compiled by “Neighborhood Scout”, an organization that analyzes data on U.S. cities and neighborhoods using such criteria as scores from National Assessment of Educational Progress and No Child Left Behind.

The list appeared on CheatSheet.com, with the Oklahoma schools ranked as follows:

#19 – Hale Junior High (Tulsa)

  • Reading performance index: 32% proficient
  • Math/Algebra 1 performance index: 20% proficient
  • Science performance index: 27% proficient

#15 – Douglass Middle School (OKC)

  • Reading performance index: 34% proficient
  • Math/Algebra 1 performance index: 29% proficient
  • Science performance index: 32% proficient

#12 – Celia Clinton Elementary (Tulsa)

  • Reading performance index: 35% proficient
  • Math/Algebra 1 performance index: 24% proficient
  • Science performance index: 21% proficient

#5 – FD Moon Elementary (OKC)

  • Reading performance index: 23% proficient
  • Math/Algebra 1 performance index: 11% proficient
  • Science performance index: 9% proficient

