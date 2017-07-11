Explosion Damages Bixby Air Force Recruiting Office

Authorities are investigating after an explosion outside an Air Force recruiting office in Bixby late Monday.

The office is located in the Post Rock Plaza in the 10400 block of South 82nd East Avenue just off South Memorial in Bixby.

Bixby requested Tulsa Police bomb squad, who along with the ATF and FBI responded to the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

6 In The Morning will have more on this story Tuesday beginning at 4:30 a.m.