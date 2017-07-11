Tulsa Police Recover Stolen Car, But Search For Driver Continues

Tulsa Police are looking for a driver who sped off and led officers on a chase early Tuesday.

Just before 1 a.m., police say they tried to stop a Honda Accord which checked to be stolen.

That happened on the Inner Dispersal Loop in downtown Tulsa. The chase ended when the driver crash the Honda on 47th West Avenue near West 61st Street.

Police said the driver got out of the car and ran off. Police K9 officers searched for the driver but were unable to locate anyone.

Area law enforcement later told Tulsa Police there have been some car thieves in the area and this suspect may be one of them.