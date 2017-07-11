Tulsa Election Day For State House District 75 Seat

Tulsa area voters will decide Tuesday who replaces State Representative Dan Kirby for his District 75 seat.

Kirby resigned earlier this year following sexual harassment complaints.

2/4/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Republican Rep. Dan Kirby Resigns

Republican Tressa Nunley and Democrat Karen Gaddis advanced to Tuesday's special election after winning their party's primary election in May.

5/10/2017 Related Story: Two House District 75 Candidates Advance To July Election

Polls are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Polling Place Locator