Wagoner County Investigators Seek ID Of Man Who Used Stolen Money

Wagoner County Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they said used stolen money at a convenience store last month.

Investigators released photos of the person of interest Tuesday morning. They said on June 8, 2017, at about 8:30 a.m., the victim stopped at the EZ-Mart at 31st & 209th and he accidentally forgot his wallet sitting on the counter at the register.

A few minutes later, the person of interest walked in, saw the wallet, slid it into his hand while waiting for his turn to pay at the register and then paid for his items with the stolen money.

If you recognize the man, contact the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and ask to speak to Investigator Weber at 918-485-3124.