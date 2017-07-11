Tulsa Winery Moving To California - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Winery Moving To California

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa's downtown winery, Girouard Vines, is moving to California.

It sounds like the end of something, it’s really is a continuation of a family history.

Girouard Vines’ Tulsa Deco series features some of Tulsa's art deco history, but the wine inside is produced in California although it’s bottled and blended here in Tulsa.

And there's much more to this story.

"We moved into this location ten years ago,” said Jan Girouard. “Chris planted this test vineyard."

Chris is Jan’s husband. His father worked for 50 years cross-pollinating traditional European grapes with native varieties in hopes of creating a new great tasting wine grape.

It worked.

Now, they have hybrid grapes growing successfully in Oklahoma and California.

"As we speak they are bottling the 2014-15 Red Blend; that'll be available September/October,” said Jan. “The Rose will be available in the spring, the new release."

They are just closing down the bottling and blending and tasting room operation here in Tulsa and moving it all to California.

So, it's not really the end of anything, just the continuation of a family story, an Oklahoma wine story, that may be moving along just the way they planned.

The tasting room on 3rd Street will be open two more times: Friday and Saturday evening from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

