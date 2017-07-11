13-Year-Old Boy Loses Hand In Fireworks Accident - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

13-Year-Old Boy Loses Hand In Fireworks Accident

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 13-year-old boy lost his left hand after a firework he was holding exploded on July 4. 

All things considered, Damian Burr says he's doing well. He says he's proud of how well he's learned to do simple things, like brushing his teeth on his own again. 

"I picked it up and I was looking at it. I walked up to my dad and said. "dad, what is this?" he said. 

Damian says he knows his dad was holding a lighter, but he can't explain what happened next. 

"It just exploded. It hurt so bad," he said. 

Damian says he remembers a white flash and a lot of blood. 

"My pants were like a tannish color, but they were completely red. And so was my shirt. It looked like they were made to be red." 

His dad rushed him to the hospital. 

"When we finally got there, I walked up to the counter and there was this woman standing right there. I said, 'Please help me, I don't want to die.'" Damian said. "Lots of stuff was running through my head, like what's going to happen to my life? How is this going to affect me?"

Damian had to have his hand amputated four hours later, but now he's determined to be as independent as possible. 

"I make my own food if I'm hungry and then I'll make my own drinks," he said. 

His mom, however, is already working on getting him a new hand, which is why she created his Go Fund Me page

"I work a full-time job, but I'm not able financially to provide a hand for him. He's 13 years old and he shouldn't have to worry about anything," said Jessica Blatchford, Damian's mom. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.