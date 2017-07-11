Tulsa Teachers Learn To Build Drones

Teachers from 72 schools are in Tulsa this week to learn how to teach students ways to design and build drones. The Flight Night Drone Institute is giving 85 teachers a hands-on opportunity to build drones and develop a curriculum to take back to the classroom this fall.

"Building them teaches them soldering skills; it teaches them how to program the quads, the physics of flight and getting used to using the flight control boards or transmitters to fly them," said Dwayne Beavers, Creatrex Education.

Students will get to compete in A Flight Night Drone Competition in November.