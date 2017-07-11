Summer Heat Ramping Up, YMCA Camps Take Precaution - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Summer Heat Ramping Up, YMCA Camps Take Precaution

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Schools are out, summer camp is in session and the summer heat has arrived. 

Snowcones and popsicles taste great, but camp directors say there's a better way to keep the 300 kids they see here daily hydrated, no matter how hot it gets. 

"Rotating them in and out of the sun, in and out of the water to make sure that we keep them cool. Which is a critical component during the course of the summer when you know it's getting really warm out there," said Kyle Wilks, Vice President of Mission Advancement for the YMCA. 

The day's activities depend on the weather and when it's hot outside Wilks says, the daily schedule will alternate between indoor activities like art, to outdoor activities like the pool or ball games. 

They never forget the power of a water break, that they take every 30 minutes to an hour. 

"Always keep that bottle of water wth you. You don't know when you are going to be hot," said Wilks. "When you start to feel that sense of thirst, that means you're about to be dehydrated and that is from something earlier that morning or the day before if you haven't done anything. Starting your day off with a glass of water, a minimum of eight ounces is a wonderful way to start." 
 

