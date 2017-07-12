Garth Brooks Ranked As Highest Paid Country Music Singer

Garth Brooks, according to Forbes magazine is the highest paid country music singer in the world, earning $60-million in the past 12 months.

Most of that comes from playing live concerts. By the way, Garth is in concert Friday and Saturday for a series of four concerts at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.



Kenny Chesney is in second with $42.5-million, followed by Luke Bryan at $42-million.

Forbes magazine says rounding up the top five are Dolly Parton in 4th and another Oklahoman, Toby Keith who is tied with Florida Georgia Line for 5th place.