Tulsa City Council Streaming Meetings Live On Facebook

The Tulsa City Council is now streaming its meetings live on its Facebook page.

In a news release, council officials say this is another way for Tulsa citizens to get information about their local government.

The schedule of Tulsa City Council meetings is posted on their webpage.

On Wednesday, the first meeting to be streamed live will be the city council's Urban and Development Committee meeting at 1 p.m., followed by the Public Works Committee meeting at 2:30 p.m. and the regular Tulsa City Council meeting at 6 p.m.

Videos will be available for viewing after their broadcast on Facebook.

Officials say Tulsa residents are still welcomed to attend council meetings at Tulsa's City Hall located at 175 East 2nd Street.