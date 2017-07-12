Tulsa Groups Call On DA To Bring Kepler To Trial For 4th Time - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Groups Call On DA To Bring Kepler To Trial For 4th Time

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Black Lives Matters Tulsa and the NAACP are calling on the Tulsa County District Attorney to bring Shannon Kepler to trial for the fourth time.

Kepler has been charged with murder for the shooting death of his daughter's boyfriend, Jeremey Lake.

That's gone to trial three times, and each time has ended in a mistrial.

The organizers at Wednesday's press conference said if it's necessary, there should be a change of venue and the trial should take place in some other county.

