Wagoner County Cleans Up Wreckage After Coal Train Derails

Photo courtesy of the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office Photo courtesy of the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Railroad crews are working tonight to clean up wreckage from a train that derailed in Wagoner County.

It happened northwest of the town Okay in the area of 100th Street and 90th Street.

Burlington Northern says 27 cars are either off their tracks or on their sides. 

There are no injuries and there is not a public safety issue involved in the cleanup, because the train was just carrying coal.

The coal train was headed into Arkansas. 

BNSF says the tracks will be shut down through the evening.

The railway says it's working on rerouting traffic to other tracks or systems to minimize the impact on other freight. 

Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputies, the Okay Fire Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were working the scene. 

No word yet on what caused the train to derail.

