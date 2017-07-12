Newly Elected Karen Gaddis Expresses Her Plans As State Represen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Newly Elected Karen Gaddis Expresses Her Plans As State Representative

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Democrat Karen Gaddis' victory to become State Representative of District 75 shocked many in Tulsa and even drew attention across the country. 

Less than 24-hours later, she says she feels the pressure but believes she has the know-how and solutions to make a difference. 

Karen Gaddis is a long-time educator and while she's excited to help lead the state, she says she feels a little daunted. 

"I never pictured myself in politics, I was a professional educator," said Gaddis. 

Karen Gaddis retired from education after 40-years of working in Tulsa, ready for retired life. 

She's angry with the state for not funding public safety, healthcare, and education. 

"People don't want ripples in the pond, they want drastic changes, and they want them now," Gaddis says. 

She was a math teacher, a counselor and in the teacher's union. She was a three-time teacher of the year finalist, got a commendation from a president and was even awarded for being a family that leads. 

"I am going to be an agent of change. And I will be a new voice, and they will hear my voice." 

She wants to raise teacher's pay. 

"One-thousand-dollar raise is not acceptable, it's practically a slap in the face."

Address the budget before the final week. 

"We need to look at the budget earlier in the session." 

Gaddis also wants to raise income tax on high wage earners to 5.25 percent. 

Gaddis can be sworn in any time after Tuesday. She says she wants to be the most transparent elected leader in the state, but to do that, she needs to participate. 
 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.