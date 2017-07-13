Oklahoma Authorities Alerted About Two Missouri Jail Escapees - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Authorities Alerted About Two Missouri Jail Escapees

PINEVILLE, MIssouri -

Oklahoma authorities are on the lookout for two escapees from a southwest Missouri county jail.

Police say Christopher Walker and John Weeks broke out of the McDonald County jail in Pineville Wednesday evening. 

The sheriff's office says one of the escapees has family in the Tulsa area and may be headed to Oklahoma.

Deputies say they noticed the two men were missing during a head count at supper time.  The escapees climbed out through an air conditioning duct.

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the van the pair abandoned on a Missouri county road early Thursday. 

Deputies say John Weeks was in jail on charges of assaulting an officer and resisting arrest and Christopher Walker is charged with resisting arrest.

The sheriff's office says both men are considered to be dangerous.  If you see them, call 911.

