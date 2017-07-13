Body Found In Well May Be Missing Broken Bow Man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Body Found In Well May Be Missing Broken Bow Man

Posted: Updated:
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office believes they have located the body of a 41-year-old Broken Bow man who was reported missing on July 5th.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the body, believed to be Harold Jones was found at the bottom of an old well about 15 miles north of Idabel on Thursday.

Jones was last seen on June 29th by his sister and deputies say Jone's pickup was recovered during a traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant, Texas on July 8th.  The driver told police he had brought the truck in Clarksville, Texas.  

The OSBI says that led investigators to people who provided information about where a body could be found.  

The state Medical Examiner was called to help identify the body and the OSBI says they are now trying to identify suspects.  

The OSBI is asking anyone with information about the Harold Jones to call their hotline at 800-522-8017. 

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
