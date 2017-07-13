Harold Kuntz Goes 1-On-1 With Michael Boyd

News On 6’s Harold Kuntz went one on one with Michael Boyd Director of Instruction at the Club at Indian Springs.

Check out the transcript below:

Boyd: "I've been the head pro here for about 6 years and I've been teaching full time the last two."

Harold: "Cool, well let's get started with some putting here."

Boyd: "Well the first step is I want to see you putt a little bit."

Boyd: "Amazing."

Harold: "Years of mini golf practice."

Boyd: "Good. The key is can I roll the ball down my line with good speed and can I read the green and project how it's going to break and what speed I need. I want you to stand on it, so, balls of your feet right there, so that's going to help with your balance. So I'm going to make a little gate here from o, 8-10 feet. So, we're teaching our eyes how to line up. If you're going to check your set up and you drop a golf ball, it should land behind the heel of your putter. Everyone of these is going to be about 6-8 feet of length of putt. Balance forearms eyes, one and two. We'll go to the 3-4-5 drill, let's say 10 out of 12. So anytime you're going downhill, get the maximum amount of break you can see and get the lowest amount of speed so you end up close to the hole."

Boyd: "Can I two-putt when I'm outside 15-20 feet... Look at you! You line it up and commit with your finish, you're going to make a lot of putts."

Harold: "Alright thanks, Michael Boyd, teaching us about putting."