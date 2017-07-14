Thirteen Displaced After Fire Destroys Three Tulsa Apartments - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Thirteen Displaced After Fire Destroys Three Tulsa Apartments

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A fire forced 13 people out of three north Tulsa apartments late Thursday.

Firefighters got the call at around 10 p.m. to the fire at the Bryant Apartments just off North Sheridan at East Virgin.  District Chief Jeareld Edwards says the fire started in a trash dumpster and spread to the apartment building.  

He says firefighters were able to put out the fire by the time it had reached the third apartment.

No one was hurt and Chief Edwards says the blaze caused around $150,000 in damage to the building.  He says firefighters were able save three cats and two dogs.

Chief Edwards says the apartment complex gave those families displaced by the fire, a place to stay overnight.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire in the dumpster.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.