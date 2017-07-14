Thirteen Displaced After Fire Destroys Three Tulsa Apartments

A fire forced 13 people out of three north Tulsa apartments late Thursday.

Firefighters got the call at around 10 p.m. to the fire at the Bryant Apartments just off North Sheridan at East Virgin. District Chief Jeareld Edwards says the fire started in a trash dumpster and spread to the apartment building.

He says firefighters were able to put out the fire by the time it had reached the third apartment.

No one was hurt and Chief Edwards says the blaze caused around $150,000 in damage to the building. He says firefighters were able save three cats and two dogs.

Chief Edwards says the apartment complex gave those families displaced by the fire, a place to stay overnight.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire in the dumpster.