Strong Earthquake, Aftershocks Rattle Oklahoma

Image of the News On 6 seismograph showing the quake. Image of the News On 6 seismograph showing the quake.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An earthquake rattled much of Oklahoma Friday morning. 

The quake hit at 8:47 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake measured 4.2 was centered near Stroud.

Several News On 6 staffers felt the quake shake the building at 303 North Boston.

People on the News On 6 Facebook page reported feeling the quake in Stillwater, Sand Springs, Owasso, Oklahoma, Claremore, Ponca City, Muskogee, Vinita and Beggs.

Special Coverage: Oklahoma Earthquakes

So far no one has reported any damage or injuries.

The USGS asks you to report the quake here if you felt it.

Report the quake here

Several aftershocks hit after the initial quake. The aftershock at 9:04 a.m. measured 3.8, according to the USGS. Another powerful aftershock hit at about 9:18 a.m. 

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued the following statement regarding Friday's earthquakes:

The Oklahoma Geological Survey (OGS) and the Induced Seismicity Department at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission are investigating this morning's earthquake activity in the Stroud area.

Preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows two events in the area, at 8:47 a.m. and 9:04 a.m.

OGS reports initial data indicates the first earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2 (+ or - 0.1) at a depth of 9.3 Kilometers (5.77 miles). It occurred in Northeast Lincoln county and is the 3rd 4.0 or greater quake of 2017. By comparison there were 15  4.0 or greater quakes last year and 27 the year before.

