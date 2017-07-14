Dash-Cam Footage Shows Tulsa Sergeant Punch Officer In Face

Tulsa Sergeant Turns Self In After He's Charged With Assaulting Officer

Recently released dash-camera footage shows a Tulsa Police Sergeant punch another officer in the face.

The video appears to show Sgt. Dedlorn Sanders swing at Officer Heath Brownell.

Sanders is charged with assault and battery on a police officer.

Sanders turned himself in Thursday after being charged in the June 30 incident.

He was released from the Tulsa Jail about 15 minutes after he was booked.

Sanders was off-duty when he punched the on-duty officer during a call for service, Sgt. Shane Tuell said.

The incident occurred in the 6500 block of East 4th Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Before the incident, Sanders responded to a family disagreement as they prepared for his grandson's birthday party.

Sanders was called to assist his daughter, the mother of the child, the affidavit states.

As Sanders prepared to leave the party with the child in his car, Tulsa Police Officer Joshua Griffith stopped the car.

Sanders was visibly upset, and was told that he could not leave until the other officers investigated the disturbance.

Sanders can be heard shouting and arguing with officers in the dash-camera footage caught on Griffith's patrol vehicle. He also raises his arms several times.

Griffith asked Sanders to calm down.

Sanders insisted that he was leaving after he approached the passenger's side window of a police vehicle occupied by Tulsa Officer Heath Brownell, who was in the driver's seat.

Brownell told Sanders he was not yet free to leave, and Sanders made his way to the driver's side window, the affidavit states.

Brownell drew his Taser because Sanders appeared to be getting ready to strike him as he walked toward.

But another officer was able to get Sanders away from the vehicle.

Sanders returned to his vehicle and told those nearby that he was leaving. As he began to enter the vehicle, however, Brownell grabbed Sanders' arm.

Sanders then punched Brownell in the face.

Tulsa police apprehended Sanders until he calmed down, but did not arrest him.

Marcus Johnson has known Sanders since 1984 and said, even with the video, it's hard to believe.

"Quite honestly, I'm still shocked about it - to know that this has happened," Johnson said. "this is a gentleman that doesn't go from A to B, to being angry with you. I've never seen this happen.

Johnson said Sanders' great work in the community is what people should judge him on, not this one thing.

Now that he's been charged Sanders is suspended without pay.

We reached to to Sanders but he wanted to hold off on commenting.