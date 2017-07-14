BA Youth Football Gets 2 New Turf Fields

The City of Broken Arrow, along with the Broken Arrow Youth Football Association, celebrated the opening of two new artificial turf fields at the Nienhuis Football Complex.

Broken Arrow voters approved construction of the fields as part of the 2014 General Obligation bond package. The installation of the fields cost $1.2 million. B.A. Youth Football contributed $50,000.

"It's rare to find city-owned turf playing fields for leagues to play on, so we're thrilled that the voters of Broken Arrow supported a financing package to convert grass fields into artificial turf for our kids," said Chad Lott, President of the Broken Arrow Youth Football Association.

Both football and lacrosse teams plan to utilize the fields year-round.