Number Of Visitation Days Decreasing At Tulsa County Jail

Changes are being made to visitation at the Tulsa County Jail.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office announced the number of visitation days will decrease from six days to two. Other changes include only immediate family members, attorneys, clergy and bondsmen will be allowed to visit, and anyone wanting to visit will have to pass a background check.

If you’d like to apply for a background check, you can do so here. Anyone who fails will not be allowed to schedule a visit, a news release says.

Visitation will be held on Sunday and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the release states. It also says all visitation must be scheduled in advance.

The decrease in visitation days comes after the sheriff’s office 25 other jails and 19 prisons. The release says “only one…facility polled conducted visitation more than two days a week.”

The changes are expected to save an estimated $500,000 a year, the release states.

The sheriff’s office acknowledged the changes may upset some who don’t qualify to visit, but said video visitation through HomeWav is open to anyone from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The release says you can set up HomeWav on your computer or the jail offers free terminals from 8:30 a.m. to 3: 30 p.m.