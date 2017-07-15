Residents Working To Clean Up North Tulsa Neighborhood

A neighborhood in North Tulsa is much cleaner thanks to a group of men dedicated to sprucing it up.

The goal for this group of men is simple: "Just make the place look better!" according to organizer Keith Mitchell.

The volunteers are picking up trash and cutting the grass near 52nd Street North and Peoria.

"Instead of it looking, you know, crazy out here, we say, 'You know what, let's take the initiative,’” said volunteer Rico Watkins.

A four-year-old named Keydren even volunteered his time Saturday morning.

"We wanted to show that the men in this community actually care about the community,” said Mitchell. “This is our community; we're supposed to take care of it."

It's not just busy parts of the neighborhood. The group is also focused on tucked away yards with overgrown grass.

"Tall grass, nobody cuts it,” said resident Brandon Marquez.

Marquez lives in the neighborhood and is used to seeing overgrown grass in the yards of abandoned homes.

He says the roughly 20 men who showed up to work are making a difference.

"That's how it should be,” he stated. “Just taking a little bit of time out of your day and coming and helping out, it means a lot."

The men say that's why it's important their efforts go beyond this weekend, with plans to keep coming back to maintain their hard work.

"We're gonna try to clean up the whole neighborhood,” said Mitchell.