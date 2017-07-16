Tulsa Police In Standoff Near North Yale & Apache - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police In Standoff Near North Yale & Apache

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Police and EMSA vehicles outside a north Tulsa home. Tulsa Police and EMSA vehicles outside a north Tulsa home.
Police say a man fired a weapon during a domestic disturbance, but no one was hurt. Police say a man fired a weapon during a domestic disturbance, but no one was hurt.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are in a standoff in a neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and East Apache Street Sunday afternoon. Officers are at a home in the 4100 block of East Woodrow Place.

Police told News On 6 a man who may still be inside the home fired a gun at two people earlier today. Neither was wounded.

"We have the victims - they are out; they are safe," said Sergeant Patrick Stephens, TPD. "EMSA is out here tending to water for the victims and officers due to the high heat."

Police have blocked off some of the streets as they try to make contact with the man. Residents should avoid the area.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.