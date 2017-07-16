Tulsa Police In Standoff Near North Yale & Apache

Police say a man fired a weapon during a domestic disturbance, but no one was hurt.

Tulsa Police are in a standoff in a neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and East Apache Street Sunday afternoon. Officers are at a home in the 4100 block of East Woodrow Place.

Police told News On 6 a man who may still be inside the home fired a gun at two people earlier today. Neither was wounded.

"We have the victims - they are out; they are safe," said Sergeant Patrick Stephens, TPD. "EMSA is out here tending to water for the victims and officers due to the high heat."

Police have blocked off some of the streets as they try to make contact with the man. Residents should avoid the area.