Mini Chocolate-Banana Cupcakes With Peanut Butter - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mini Chocolate-Banana Cupcakes With Peanut Butter

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup(s) all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup(s) unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp table salt
  • 3 small banana(s), ripe, mashed (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/4 cup(s) plain low fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/3 cup(s) sugar, granulated
  • 1 large egg(s)
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 10 Tbsp mini chocolate chips
  • 4 spray(s) cooking spray
  • 1 cup(s) lite whipped topping, thawed
  • 3 Tbsp salted creamy peanut butter, or unsalted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, combine mashed bananas, yogurt, sugar, egg and vanilla extract. Fold dry ingredients into wet ingredients until just combined; gently stir in chocolate chips.
  2. Coat a 24 hole mini-muffin pan with cooking spray (or line with cupcake liners) and fill each with a heaping tablespoon batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center of a muffin comes out clean, about 13 minutes. Cool to room temperature in pan, about 45 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, to make frosting, beat together whipped topping and peanut butter by hand until light and fluffy. Frost each cupcake with a rounded teaspoon frosting and chill until ready to serve. Yields 1 cupcake per serving. 

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.