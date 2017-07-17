Tulsa Police Needs Help Identifying Person Of Interest

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Heath Meyer is still in critical condition after getting hit by a car during a high speed chase Friday.More >>
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Heath Meyer is still in critical condition after getting hit by a car during a high speed chase Friday.More >>
A standoff is over, but the suspect is still on the run. Authorities surrounded a home near North Yale and Apache Sunday afternoon, July 16 after they say a man fired shots at his mother and brother.More >>
A standoff is over, but the suspect is still on the run. Authorities surrounded a home near North Yale and Apache Sunday afternoon, July 16 after they say a man fired shots at his mother and brother.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on