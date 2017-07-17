Tulsa Police Needs Help Identifying Person Of Interest

The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit request assistance in identifying a person of interest who they said used a fake ID to cash a check at a local business.

If you recognize the woman, contact Det. Doug Chism at 918-596-9207 or email at dchism@cityoftulsa.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling 918-596-COPS.

Ref. case #2017-040983.