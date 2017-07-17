Head-On Crash Kills Two Outside Haskell

Two people were killed in a wreck on Highway 72 north of Haskell Monday. A van and car collided on the bridge over Concharty Creek, a half mile south of 191st Street South.

News On 6 storm tracker Darren Stephens witnessed the head-on wreck around 12:30 p.m. He said he and two other men stopped and freed an injured woman from the red van.

She and her sister, who was a passenger in the van, had non-life threatening injuries, Stephens said.

A woman and young boy in the black car did not survive the crash. Stephens said he and the other men performed CPR after calling for help; however, the boy and woman passed away.

The boy appeared to be around 6 or 7 years old, he said.

The driver of the van told Stephens the black car crossed the center line and hit them head on. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the fatal wreck.

News On 6 will update this story as more information is released from OHP.