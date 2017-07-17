Tulsa Police Seek Help To ID Armed Robbery Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Seek Help To ID Armed Robbery Suspect

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking to identify a person of interest in an attempted armed robbery.

An unidentified man entered a business in the 7300 block of Admiral Place about 7 p.m. June 28, police said in a news release.

The man approached the cashier, laid a box of shoes on the counter and walked away, police said.

He approached the cashier again and raised his shirt to show he had a gun, and demanded she open the cash register, police said.

The man fled the store after failing to obtain cash.

The incident was caught on surveillance footage.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 40s with brown hair, wearing a blue baseball cap, a burgundy shirt and jeans.

Police are offering rewards up to $1,500 for information leading to the man's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send web tips to www.tulsacrimestoppers.org.

