Rogers County Driver Warns Of Deer On Tulsa-Area Highways - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rogers County Driver Warns Of Deer On Tulsa-Area Highways

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the car that was damaged by the deer. Photo of the car that was damaged by the deer.
Rogers County Driver Warns Of Deer On Tulsa-Area Highways Rogers County Driver Warns Of Deer On Tulsa-Area Highways
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A woman who hit a deer on a Rogers County highway is warning others.

Beth Clark says she was driving on Highway 169 in Oologah on her way to work about 7:30 a.m. when a deer came out of nowhere.

"By the time he's in front of me, I can't miss him. I can't get around him or turn, I'm going to hit him," Clark said. "He goes into my windshield, busts my windshield. Totally trashes the hood. Hits the top with his head."

"I'm white-knuckling it the first day back, just to make sure I'm not going to hit anything," Clark said of getting behind the wheel after the incident.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation says deer-versus-car accidents are not typical in the summer.

"It's not that common to see them due to the high temperatures. They're just not moving around much this time of the year," said Mike McAllister.

McAllister said it's important to watch out during mating season, which is mid-October to November.

"The bucks are traveling all over the place, 24 hours a day, seven days a week looking for does," McAllister said.

And in the meantime, be on the lookout for deer anyway, especially at dawn and at dusk when it's cooler out.

"If you have one suddenly dart out across the road, there's a good chance that there will be another one or two or three behind," McAllister said.

And if one does jump out in front of you,he says you should never swerve to miss them.

"Fatalities usually occur when the driver swerves to miss the deer, loses control, rolls the vehicle, or hits something more substantial than the deer," McAllister said.

Editor's note: Beth Clark is married to a News On 6 employee.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.