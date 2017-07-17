Maggots, Feces Found In Jailed Tulsa Couple's Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Maggots, Feces Found In Jailed Tulsa Couple's Home

Posted: Updated:
Maggots, Feces Found In Jailed Tulsa Couple's Home Maggots, Feces Found In Jailed Tulsa Couple's Home
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two Tulsa people are in jail for a disturbing case of child abuse.

A domestic disturbance call led Tulsa Country Sheriff's deputies to a mother who reportedly told them she no longer wanted her children.

Glen and Shauna Gilbert have lived in the house with their two children for years and neighbors say living next to them has been nothing short of a nightmare.

7/16/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Couple Arrested For Child Neglect

"We have called police. We have called DHS. Everything. And nothing ever got resolved," said Shawn Eastburn.

That is, until Sunday morning.

That's when deputies went to the home where Shauna Gilbert told them her husband assaulted their 10-year-old daughter.

"When the deputies got there the mother approached them and said take these children, I don't want these babies, I don't want them in my possesion, take them from me," TCSO Deputy Justin Green said.

Deputies stepped over piles of trash, maggots, roaches, animal feces and urine to get to the child. The home had no running water and no air conditioning, Green said.

"The smells were just deplorable," Green said.

And living in the middle of it all, two children, ages 10 and 12. 

"We've all helped feed them, bathe them, you know we've had them come over and ask to work for money so they can go get food. You know, we have all tried to do what we can," Eastburn said.

"Some things are upsetting, some things are discouraging, some things are frustrating, I think this situation was all of those things and then some," Green said.

Deputies arrested Glenn Gilbert for child neglect and child abuse. They arrested Shauna Gilbert for child neglect, enabling child abuse and drug possession. 

"I am hoping maybe now these girls will get the help they need and hopefully being removed from the situation, maybe have a better shot at a life, outside of this," Eastburn said.

The children are now in state custody. 

DHS and Tulsa County detectives will do their own investigations.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.