Maggots, Feces Found In Jailed Tulsa Couple's Home

Two Tulsa people are in jail for a disturbing case of child abuse.

A domestic disturbance call led Tulsa Country Sheriff's deputies to a mother who reportedly told them she no longer wanted her children.

Glen and Shauna Gilbert have lived in the house with their two children for years and neighbors say living next to them has been nothing short of a nightmare.

"We have called police. We have called DHS. Everything. And nothing ever got resolved," said Shawn Eastburn.

That is, until Sunday morning.

That's when deputies went to the home where Shauna Gilbert told them her husband assaulted their 10-year-old daughter.

"When the deputies got there the mother approached them and said take these children, I don't want these babies, I don't want them in my possesion, take them from me," TCSO Deputy Justin Green said.

Deputies stepped over piles of trash, maggots, roaches, animal feces and urine to get to the child. The home had no running water and no air conditioning, Green said.

"The smells were just deplorable," Green said.

And living in the middle of it all, two children, ages 10 and 12.

"We've all helped feed them, bathe them, you know we've had them come over and ask to work for money so they can go get food. You know, we have all tried to do what we can," Eastburn said.

"Some things are upsetting, some things are discouraging, some things are frustrating, I think this situation was all of those things and then some," Green said.

Deputies arrested Glenn Gilbert for child neglect and child abuse. They arrested Shauna Gilbert for child neglect, enabling child abuse and drug possession.

"I am hoping maybe now these girls will get the help they need and hopefully being removed from the situation, maybe have a better shot at a life, outside of this," Eastburn said.

The children are now in state custody.

DHS and Tulsa County detectives will do their own investigations.