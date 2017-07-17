Technology Leads To Arrest Of Jenks Man For Package Theft - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Technology Leads To Arrest Of Jenks Man For Package Theft

Posted: Updated:
Technology Leads To Arrest Of Jenks Man Accused Of Stealing Package Technology Leads To Arrest Of Jenks Man Accused Of Stealing Package
JENKS, Oklahoma -

Jenks Police say technology helped play a role in a man's arrest.

Police say this arrest is due to a helpful community and an observant police officer working together.

Tulsa resident Anne Trees has surveillance video which captured a man walking up to her porch Friday afternoon, taking a package and driving away. 

"I could see this white van driving into the driveway. The guy gets out, goes to the porch, grabs the boxes, gets back in and leaves," Trees said.

At first she was not going to report the incident.

Trees did, however, post pictures to an online platform called Nextdoor that allows users to talk and share information with each other in their communities. 

Flash forward to Sunday, when Jenks police pulled over a van on a traffic stop. 

"We actually had a passerby recognize the van, and he said, that looks similar to the van I saw on the Nextdoor app," said Corporal Michael Gauldin . "So he stopped and talked with the officers, and said, 'Hey I think this is the same van.'"

That man's name is Nick Elder.

Police say they found the same clothes in the vehicle that matched the surveillance video from Trees.

They also found addresses and phone numbers for other people, and a stolen package from Glenpool.

But police did not find Trees's items.

They also asked Trees to file a police report, which she did. 

"To us, it's huge, because we're here to serve the general public. In turn they act as our eyes and ears," Gauldin said.

Police say technology is a great tool, but are asking people to take the next step and call them no matter how big or how small they believe the crime may be.

"I'm encouraging others to also file a police report if they have not," Trees said.

Elder was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property, as well as other complaints.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.