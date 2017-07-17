Former Sooner Cameron Clark Brings Team To French Championship

Cameron Clark's leadership took the Sooners to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances a few years ago.

Now his talents have brought his team a championship, in France.

You may remember former Sooner Cameron Clark for his dunks and amazing plays in Norman, but now (NAT) Cameron is a champion overseas with Elan Chalon in his 1st year on the team.

"Me coming from Oklahoma to where I am now I definitely didn't see this," Clark said.

Cameron went undrafted in 2014, played on several NBA summer league teams, but didn't make a roster. Cameron still believed success was around the corner.

Bite

"Make the best of my situation you know if I was going to go there I wasn't going to go overseas and be lolly gagging around I was going to make people know," Clark said.

Last season in the Pro A French League Cameron was the leading scorer, best import player, and now a champion

"To see really just the hard work we as a collective group put in we were dedicated, just winning man it's just surreal," Clark said.

The support from Sooner Nation fans through social media is a driving force as Cameron elevates his career.

"Boomer Sooner for always a Sooner. You know, Sooner Nation. We out here baby," Clark said.

Cameron is back in Texas spending a few weeks with friends and family until a decision on where his next move should be.

Clark just announced via Twitter this morning he'll be playing for Gazen tip, a team in the Turkish League.