Police Chase Ends On Tulsa Railroad Tracks

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a driver following a chase which ended early Tuesday on some west Tulsa railroad tracks.

Officers tried to stop the driver at around 2:30 a.m. for a traffic violation, but he sped off.  It ended when that driver jumped out of the car while it was still moving.  The car rolled to a stop on the tracks just north of Charles Page Boulevard at West 6th Place and South 38th West Avenue.

The driver was arrested a short distance away.

Police say the car was not stolen and the driver was booked into the Tulsa County jail on an eluding complaint.

